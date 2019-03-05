Nursing program at Cape Fear Community College ranked #1 in NC

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Cape Fear Community College Associate Degree Nursing program tops the list for the 2019 Best RN Programs in North Carolina.
RegisteredNursing.org recently reviewed 30 RN programs across the state, scoring and ranking them on historical analysis of the National Council Licensure Examination exam pass rates and test scores.
“It is an honor for the College to receive this recognition and I am extremely proud of our health sciences faculty and staff,” said President Jim Morton. “This is a well-deserved acknowledgment of their efforts and their commitment to making our healthcare programs the best in the state.”
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook, employment of registered nurses is projected to grow 15 percent from 2016 to 2026, which is much faster than average for all occupations.
“I am extremely proud to be recognized for student success by RegisteredNursing.org. Our nursing faculty and staff do an outstanding job of educating and supporting our students. It is critically important for our students and our community that we remain steadfast in our pursuit of even greater gains through sustained dedication to academic success for all students,” said Dr. Angela Ballentine, dean of health sciences.
For more information about the Cape Fear Community College Associate Degree Nursing program, visit https://cfcc.edu/adn/
