‘Mastermind’ of Bladen County home invasion gets up to 13 years in prison

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The man prosecutors said was the mastermind behind an armed home invasion in Bladen County two years ago has been sentenced to prison.
Marcus Blake, 35, of Kelly, entered guilty pleas in Bladen County Superior Court on Monday to to robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
He was sentenced to 10-13 years in prison for the crimes.
Prosecutors said Blake met with his his co-defendants, Rohon Atkins and Willie McLaurin, during the evening hours of Jan. 6, 2017, and devised a plan to rob two victims living at a home on Sand Pit Road in Elizabethtown.
Blake supplied Atkins and McLaurin with a gun they would use to rob the victims. After the meeting, Atkins and McLaurin went to the home and forced their way inside, stealing drugs and a small amount of cash at gunpoint.
Atkins and McLaurin later met up with Blake to return the gun and split what they stole from the victims, prosecutors said.
Investigators with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office worked with the victims and developed information that indicated Blake set up the armed robbery.
Atkins and McLaurin previously entered guilty pleas for their roles in the home invasion and are serving active prison sentences.
