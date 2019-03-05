Man found dead in water near Carolina Beach Marina

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the water near the Carolina Beach Marina.
The Carolina Beach Police Department said in a news release that first responders found Michael Warren Thomas, 56, of Columbia, Md., unresponsive in the water off Lees Lane on Sunday at 8:21 a.m.
A witness told investigators Thomas traveled to Carolina Beach by sailboat, and did not return his boat to the marina the night before.
Carolina Beach police said no foul play is suspected. The state Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.
