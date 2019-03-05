Large turnout for ‘Living with Coyotes’ meeting amidst problem in Kure Beach

NEWE HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Nearly 100 Pleasure Island residents packed Kure Beach Town Hall on Monday night for a “Living with Coyotes” meeting sponsored by the Kure Beach Town Council.
Two biologists from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission gave a presentation and answered audience questions. Coyotes have become a problem for some Kure and Carolina Beach residents.
Biologist Chris Kent explained how coyotes are not native to North Carolina, and have no real predators in the state, requiring humans to maintain their population.
How to deter coyotes
Kent said coyotes are food-driven animals and major issues occur when people feed them, whether humans are doing so intentionally or not. This includes unsecured trash cans, compost piles, and pet food.
"Many conflicts occur when humans offer food either intentionally or inadvertently to wildlife, and that can encourage these animals to come closer to your property and lose their fear of humans,” Kent said.
In addition to not leaving food out, Kent suggested using motion detection flood lights outdoors, installing fences, and keeping dogs on leashes at night when pets are most at risk.
If you are walking your dog at night and are nervous about the possibility of running into coyotes, Kent suggests bringing some sort of noisemaker to scare the animals away.
While not native to the state, coyotes can be found in all 100 North Carolina counties. Kent says some animals can benefit from having coyotes around, and they do not pose a major public health risk.
“From a public health standpoint, raccoons and foxes are two of the most common animals that can spread rabies and other wildlife diseases," he said. "Coyotes tend to decrease the populations of raccoons and foxes in the area, so from a public health standpoint, that can be a little bit of a benefit.”
Population management
There are few predators for coyotes in North Carolina, leaving humans to control their population.
“Their populations are very driven by food sources and food availability, and so do I think we could ever eradicate coyotes from the area? That would probably be a big challenge to do so but different programs have been found to be effective at managing their populations,” Kent said.
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission lifted all regulations on managing coyotes so citizens are able to take a coyote with a firearm day or night, 365 days a year in most counties.
However, it is necessary to follow county laws pertaining to discharging firearms.
Another option to control the coyote population is by trapping the animals, specifically nuisance animals that are threatening pets, humans, or causing damage to property but there are laws about how and when trapping is acceptable.
Feeding any sort of wildlife is also against the law in North Carolina, and punishable by citation.
Anyone having issues with coyotes or any sort of wild animal is urged to contact the Wildlife Resource Center first. Animal control cannot help in these types of situations.
More information can be found at NCwildlife.org.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.