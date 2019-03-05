Ice Cube named final musical act for upcoming Azalea Festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The North Carolina Azalea Festival on Tuesday announced that Ice Cube will be the final main stage musical act.
Ice Cube —rapper, actor, and producer— will be taking the Main Stage on Saturday, April 6.
He was one of the founding members of the hip-hop group N.W.A. and helped penned their revolutionary album Straight Outta Compton. A year later, Ice Cube left the group to pursue his own solo musical career. As a solo artist, he’s sold more than 10 million albums and remained one of rap’s most respected and influential artists.
Beyond music, Ice Cube also found success as an actor in movies Boyz N The Hood, Friday, Barbershop, and 21 Jump Street.
Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, March 6 at 9 a.m. with an early bird rate of $40. Starting March 21, tickets will increase to $50.
Country music stars Hank Williams Jr. and Tyler Farr were previously named as the other two Main Stage acts. Farr will take the stage Thursday, April 4, with Williams Jr. following on Friday, April 5.
This year, the Azalea Festival is offering the $120 Flower Pack, which is a combo package that has one ticket for each of the three shows.
