Hurricane survivors can get information on housing assistance, repairs at resource fair

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Survivors displaced by Hurricane Florence in need of housing assistance or repairs can get information at a housing resource fair Tuesday, March 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Oleander Room of the Northeast Library, located at 1241 Military Cutoff Road in Wilmington.
Information on Hazard Grant Mitigation Programs, housing assistance and other types of financial assistance will be provided by the New Hanover County Hurricane Florence Recovery Coordination Office and participating organizations.
Residents can be helped by representatives from the Hurricane Recovery Coordination Office, Department of Social Services, American Red Cross, Amigos Internacional, Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity, Cape Fear REALTORS®, Catholic Charities, North Carolina Emergency Management Housing Specialists and Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry, among others.
call 910-798-7007.
