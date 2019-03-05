HGTV’s ‘Beachfront Bargain Hunt’ to film in Sunset Beach

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WECT) - HGTV’s series “Beachfront Bargain Hunt” is expected to film in Sunset Beach this weekend, according to Town Administrator Hiram J. Marziano II.
Each week the show follows a family making their beachfront living dreams come true while sticking to a budget.
“We'll follow them on the house hunt as we discover some of the most surprisingly affordable beachfront locales that prove you don't need to be a millionaire to live right on the beach,” the series’ website says.
Filming is set to begin on Friday and could last until Tuesday, Marziano said during the town council meeting Monday night. Film crews are expected to use drones to get aerial shots of the properties that will be featured in the upcoming episode.
Specific filming locations are unknown at this time. It is also not clear when the episode featuring the Sunset Beach properties will air.
