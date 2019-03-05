First Alert Forecast: wintry skies Tuesday, freeze opportunities Wednesday and Thursday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Please be alert for a quick blitz of rain or snow showers Tuesday morning as a jet stream disturbance streaks across the Cape Fear Region. Even for those communities that manage to see a few wet, gloppy snowflakes, air temperatures just above freezing and road temperatures well above freezing ought to limit travel impacts. Still, a little extra caution is advisable.
By the afternoon, all or nearly all of the precipitation will have scooted offshore; you may expect simply cloudy or partly cloudy skies and temperatures mainly in the 40s at that time. As you check out the remainder of your First Alert Forecast and some of the sub-freezing nights therein, please remember to give a little extra TLC to...
Pets: extra layers and extra bedding are great and bringing them inside may be even better!
Tender plants: bring them inside or, if you’ve jumped in and already got them planted, cover them.
Pipes: extra insulation couldn’t hurt but it may not be cold enough for significant issues.
And as always, please customize your forecast for your location on your WECT Weather App!
