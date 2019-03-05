First Alert Forecast: wintry skies Tuesday, freeze opportunities Wednesday and Thursday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A leftover sprinkle or flurry possibility stays built into your forecast for this afternoon and evening. Warmer temperatures for “Spring Forward” for Daylight Saving Time weekend remain in your forecast, too.
But, to get there, we’ll have to negotiate through a stretch of wintry cold temperatures. They may not be record-setting cold, but they’ll certainly be below average for early March in the Cape Fear Region. As you check out your First Alert Forecast and some of the sub-freezing nights therein, remember to give a little extra TLC to...
Pets: extra layers and extra bedding are great and bringing them inside may be even better!
Tender plants: bring them inside or, if you’ve jumped in and already got them planted, cover them.
Pipes: extra insulation couldn’t hurt but it may not be cold enough for significant issues.

