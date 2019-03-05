Donations wanted for annual Prom Closet

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Prom is a high school tradition that can turn into an expensive night.
South Brunswick High School is preparing to host its annual Prom Closet to help ease the burden of a hefty price tag for students.
All girls in the county can check out the Prom Closet for formal dresses (can be used for 8th grade formal as well), shoes and accessories all free of charge.
Organizers are still looking for donations, including dress racks. Donations can be dropped off at SBHS during school hours, 7:35 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.
The actual Prom Closet event will take place Thursday, March 21, 4-8 p.m. in the SBHS choir room.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.