Community Classroom: Teacher wants students to have their own copies of books like ‘Alice in Wonderland’

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - When Katy Mauck reads the classic, “Alice in Wonderland,” to her fifth grade students at Wilmington Preparatory Academy, she’s reading from the only copy in the classroom.
Ms. Katy, as her students affectionately call her, would like each of her students to have a copy. She says there’s nothing like holding the book and flipping through the pages with your own hands.
“Holding a hard copy of a book is something special — the smell of a book, the way the pages feel on your fingers,” Mauck said. “My students have been so excited about reading the classics like ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,’ but unfortunately, I only have one copy of the book for the entire class."
Mauck is asking for donations to purchase additional copies of the book through Donors Choose, an online charity organization. She still needs about $280 to fully fund her project, down from her goal of just under $450.
Once her goal is fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the books and deliver them to the school.
“Class sets of these amazing books will ensure that each student can read along with a book that takes them on an adventure while they’re sitting in school,” she explained.
If you would like to donate to Mauck’s project, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.