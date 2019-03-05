Celebrate Fat Tuesday in the Cape Fear with traditional Mardi Gras foods

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Fat Tuesday isn’t traditionally celebrated in Wilmington, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy the fun, festive foods that come along with it.
Fat Tuesday, or Mardi Gras, is a carnival-like celebration beginning the day before Ash-Wednesday. It’s is traditionally celebrated in New Orleans, Louisiana with rich foods before the ritual fasting of Lent.
Some recipes typically enjoyed for the celebrations:
- Crawfish Etouffee
- Seafood Gumbo
- Shrimp Po’boys
- King Cake
- Beignets
- Crawfish boil
WECT got the chance to meet the kitchen manager and sous-chef of Bourbon Street in downtown Wilmington. The two demonstrated how they make beignets and King cake.
Beignets are a deep fried pastry similar to a donut or funnel cake.
Kitchen Manager, Charice says their meant to be light and airy.
“You’re meant to indulge at the end and get the sugar to fall into your coffee,” says Charice. “It’s like a whole process. Don’t be afraid of dough. Have some fun with it. Deep fry. Cut shapes. You can really have a good time with it."
Bourbon Street’s sous-chef Matt make King cakes from scratch.
He says it’s a mix between a pastry and a coffee cake. It can be decorated and designed however you like.
Bourbon Street is selling King cake by the slice or whole cakes, you’re just asked to call in advance for one.
