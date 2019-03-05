Burgaw road closures expected during drainage improvement project

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Driving in parts of Burgaw will be a little more complicated beginning Wednesday.
Construction on the Osgood Canal drainage improvement project is scheduled to start Wednesday morning, and road closures are expected to last up to 45 days.
The following streets and pedestrian routes will be closed:
- S. Campbell Street will be closed for through traffic from E. Fremont Street to E. Hayes Street. Access to businesses and for property owners will be allowed.
- Portions of E. Satchwell will be closed for construction but access will remain from S. Bennett Street to access the Pender Memorial Hospital parking lot.
- S. Cowan Street will be closed to through traffic from E. Fremont Street to S. Walker Street. Access for property owners will be allowed.
- The Osgood Canal Greenway will not be passable in these areas for pedestrian or bike travel.
These closures will not affect emergency room access to the hospital.
The Town of Burgaw encourages drivers to follow detours for their safety and the safety of construction workers.
