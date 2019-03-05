Boil advisories planned for some in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Crews with the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority will be replacing water main valves in the area of Randall Parkway and South Kerr Avenue on Wednesday and Thursday, which will likely result in periods of low water pressure or outages for several customers.
As a precaution, a boil water advisory will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday for about 300 customers in the following areas:
- 4502-6612 Randall Parkway
- 370-637, 708, 716, 724, 824-839, 890 & 894 S. Kerr Avenue
- All customers on Kimberly Way
- 4512-4719 Patrick Avenue
- 816-820 S. College Road
Boil water advisory will start at 7 p.m. Thursday for about 200 customers in the following areas:
- 4502-6612 Randall Parkway
- 370-618 and 622 S. Kerr Avenue
- 4512-4719 Patrick Avenue
CFPUA will send out notifications when the boil advisories have been lifted.
Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.
When under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. Alternatively, they may use another water source such as bottled water.
Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.
Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.