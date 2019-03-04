WPD, Crime Stoppers offer reward for information on racist graffiti incidents

Members of the Bridge Church in Wilmington discovered the vandalism Thursday morning. Some of the offensive words have been blurred. (Source: Ethan Welch)
March 4, 2019 at 3:32 PM EST - Updated March 4 at 3:32 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in a string of vandalism incidents.

Along with Crime Stoppers of the Lower Cape Fear, WPD is offering up to $5,000.

Last week, police responded to three incidents of racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic graffiti sprayed on property at the following locations:

  • 200 block of Lake Drive
  • 2100 block of Market Street
  • 500 block of South 11th Street

In a news release, WPD said it believes the incidents are connected.

Anyone with information should call Wilmington police at 910-343-3609 or Crime Stoppers 800-531-9845. Information can also be shared using Text-a-Tip by texting TIP708 and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

