WPD, Crime Stoppers offer reward for information on racist graffiti incidents

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in a string of vandalism incidents.
Along with Crime Stoppers of the Lower Cape Fear, WPD is offering up to $5,000.
Last week, police responded to three incidents of racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic graffiti sprayed on property at the following locations:
- 200 block of Lake Drive
- 2100 block of Market Street
- 500 block of South 11th Street
In a news release, WPD said it believes the incidents are connected.
Anyone with information should call Wilmington police at 910-343-3609 or Crime Stoppers 800-531-9845. Information can also be shared using Text-a-Tip by texting TIP708 and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).
