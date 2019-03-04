Silver alert: Missing Tabor County man could be in danger

TABOR CITY, NC (WECT) - The NC Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Wayne Benet Culbertson of Tabor City.
Authorities believe he could be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
The 78-year-old man is about 6 feet tall and weighs 215 pounds. He has short grey hair and hazel eyes. Culbertson was last seen on James B White Highway in Tabor City and could be headed to Lake Shore Loop in Waterloo, SC.
Culbertson could be driving a blue, 2002 Saturn with SC license plate number MLW-456.
Call the Tabor City Police Department at (910) 640-1428 If you have information about Culbertson’s whereabouts.
