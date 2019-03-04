New 9th district election, Bladen County re-dos scheduled

RALEIGH, NC (WECT) - It will be September, if not November, before we know who will serve in North Carolina’s 9th congressional district.
The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted unanimously to schedule the new election after the same body found election fraud had tainted the 2018 race.
The election will take place as follows:
- Filing: March 11-15
- Primary: May 14
- Run-off or General (if no run-off required): Sept. 10
- General (if run-off required): Nov. 5
Additionally, the board scheduled the elections for Bladen County Commission District 3 and the Bladen County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor on May 14.
This schedule is different than the one Governor Roy Cooper set for the state’s 3rd congressional district, which is also holding a new race due to the death of Rep. Walter Jones.
NCSBE Executive Director Kim Strach said the need for a different timeline was due to the state board staff needing to be on the ground in Bladen County ensuring everything runs smoothly.
Strach said the state will also be working to educate Bladen and Robeson county voters about absentee ballots, and the state law surrounding them.
