New Hanover Co. school system one of few in the state to have attorney on staff

Stefanie Adams said she felt like she was too new in her role on the school board to voice a firm opinion, but said she didn’t think having an attorney in the room would change her position on an issue she felt strongly about. Fellow newcomer Nelson Beaulieu said he didn’t realize that NHCS having an attorney on staff was different than most districts. He said he would be willing to discuss changing the arrangement if it came up, but wasn’t convinced it was necessary.