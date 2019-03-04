NC Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Severe Thunderstorms & Tornadoes

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The week of March 3 is reserved as Severe Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina. During this entire week, schools and businesses will take part is weather awareness and drills to help better prepare for the event of severe weather to strike.
The National Weather Service and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety will be providing the information through the safety campaign. Meteorological spring started March 1, and with the warmer weather soon arriving it’s time to have safety plans in place.
Each day this week there is a different severe weather topics which you can learn about, the risks, how to take action and how to prepare for them. Monday’s focus is severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.
Thunderstorms, storms that produce lightning and thunder, are often associated with rain, gusty winds and potentially hail. According to The National Weather Service, North Carolina sees about 40 to 50 thunderstorm days per year. About 10 percent of those are classified as severe.
To classify a thunderstorm as severe, winds must reach speeds 58 mph or stronger, hail that is at least an inch in diameter and also produces a tornado.
If conditions are favorable for a tornado to form, The National Weather Service will issue a tornado watch. This means that tornadoes are possible, but no immediate danger.
In tornado watch situations you should still be aware of the atmospheric conditions and be sure to stay updated on your weather app, NOAA Weather Radio and your First Alert Weather team. A tornado warning means that’s radar has indicated rotation in the thunderstorm or that a one has been spotted.
A tornado is a rotating, funnel shaped cloud that extends from a thunderstorm to the ground. Tornadoes are cause severe damage to an area within seconds. Tornadoes can spin up very rapidly and can have little to no advanced warning, which is why it is essential to stay cautious of weather conditions during severe thunderstorm warnings and so tornado watches. The National Weather Service classifies tornadoes by the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale, pictured below.
North Carolina averages 26 tornadoes, 3 tornado fatalities and 39 tornado injuries each year, according to NWS. Most tornadoes happen during meteorological spring, and peak in April. This is why it is essential now to have safety plans in place before any of these situations happen at your place of work, school, or back yard.
To find out more information about Severe Weather Preparedness week check out The National Weather Services website.
