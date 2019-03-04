NC Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Severe Thunderstorms & Tornadoes

A tornado is a rotating, funnel shaped cloud that extends from a thunderstorm to the ground. Tornadoes are cause severe damage to an area within seconds. Tornadoes can spin up very rapidly and can have little to no advanced warning, which is why it is essential to stay cautious of weather conditions during severe thunderstorm warnings and so tornado watches. The National Weather Service classifies tornadoes by the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale, pictured below.