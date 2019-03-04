MISSING: Woman, 75, last seen on Exton Park Loop in Castle Hayne

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A 75-year-old woman has been reported missing, and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find her.
Janet Louise Gambino, 75, was last seen in the 5000 block of Exton Park Loop in Castle Hayne on Monday. Gambino is listed as 5-foot-2 and 160 pounds with brown eyes and long straight brown hair.
She was wearing blue jeans and a top of unknown description when she was last seen.
Anyone with information on Gambino’s whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 910-798-4200.
