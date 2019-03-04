Jury selected in James Bradley murder trial

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A jury has been picked to hear the capital murder trial of James Opelton Bradley, 56, of Wilmington.
District Attorney Ben David says 12 jurors have been selected but three alternates still need to be picked. He says that could take the rest of the week. Pre-trial motions also have to be heard.
Bradley is accused of killing Elisha Tucker five years ago. Her body was discovered bound with duct tape and wrapped in trash bags in a shallow grave in a Hampstead field.
Bradley, who spent nearly 25 years in prison for the 1988 killing of his 8-year-old stepdaughter, is serving a 30-year sentence on a second-degree murder conviction in the presumed death of his coworker and love interest, Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk, who has not been seen or heard from since April 5, 2014.
