Fractured fairy tale ‘Into the Woods’ on stage in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Be careful what you wish for, it may come back to haunt you. That’s the lesson in the fractured fairy tale Into the Woods.
The show, performed March 1-10 at the 2nd Street Stage at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center, features some of the most beloved fairy tale characters. The show is a Thalian Association Community Theatre production.
The Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Brothers Grimm-inspired musical follows The Baker and his wife who wish to have a child, Cinderella who wishes to go the King’s Festival and Jack who wishes his cow would give some milk. But the consequences of their actions haunt them in disastrous ways.
Tickets are available here.
