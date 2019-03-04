Folks are throwing their Vans to see if they land upright

(Gray News) – Finally, a social media challenge that doesn’t hurt and isn’t too silly or stupid.
The Vans challenge has people throwing their shoes just to see how they land.
The theory is the skate shoes always land right-side up (or bottoms down, if you prefer).
Apparently, they’re part cat.
There’s no shortage of folks flipping their shoes on Twitter.
And the vast majority of Vans do land upright.
Here’s a sampling:
“Lmao this Vans challenge is unreal.”
"I had to explain to my mom why I was throwing all my Van’s on the floor at 12AM. #Vanschallenge "
“Saw this #VansChallenge that no matter how you throw your vans shoes, they always land facing up. So I had to try la. #vans”
“#VansChallenge is a lie sorry.”
“Myth = BUSTED!!! #VansChallenge”
“Thought y’all said vans were always gonna Land right side up if you throw em... Smh #vans #VansChallenge”
We now return you to the rest of your First World life.
