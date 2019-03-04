Florida man runs over mother, daughter, killing older woman over pay dispute, police say

DELRAY BEACH, FL (WPTV/CNN) - A Florida man hired to do work on a home, ran over a mother and daughter, killing the older family member, police say.
The incident reportedly happened after a fight over money.
“My sister died for nothing,” said Lidia Ambroise, a day after the death of her sister Marie Ambroise. “I have no sister. I only had one sister. She didn’t do anything wrong.”
Delray Beach police said Elson Silencieux was doing work on Marie Ambroise’s house. She lived there with one of her daughters, 28-year-old Nutrishia Pardieu.
Silencieux was fighting with Ambroise about money, police said.
Family said Silencieux might have been asking for more money but they are unclear exactly what led to the tension.
Eventually, police say Silencieux got in his van and ended up running over Ambroise and Pardieu while driving away, killing Ambroise.
The family believes Pardieu was hit while trying to get Silencieux’s plate number.
Police in Boynton Beach found his vehicle and eventually detained him nearby.
"She's going to be missed," Lidia Ambroise said. "She was a good sister."
Silencieux is now facing charges of aggravated battery, homicide and hit and run.
Pardieu was released from the hospital Friday.
