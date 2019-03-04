Five Pender County stores cited for selling alcohol to minors

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Five stores in Pender County were cited last week for selling alcohol to minors, according to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.
On Friday, Vice and Narcotics officers with the sheriff’s office conducted the underage compliance checks at a total of eleven stores throughout the county in response to citizen complaints in the area.
The following stores were cited for selling alcohol to minors:
- Brown’s Minute Mart – 201 US Highway 117, Burgaw, NC 28425
- Johnson’s Corner Store – 9031 US Highway 421, Currie, NC 28435
- Ya Ya Mini Mart – 28595 NC Highway 210, Currie, NC 28435
- Penderlea Mini Mart – 4624 NC Highway 11, Willard, NC 28478
- D Q Smith Store – 20 Doc Smith Road, Willard, NC 28478
“Reports of the compliance checks will be forwarded to North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) for further ABC violations regarding underage sales,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said in a news release.
This operation was unrelated to the statewide ALE effort that netted 123 arrests and 237 charges over the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.