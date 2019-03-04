First Alert Forecast: cold snap to deliver freeze opportunities

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hi on a Monday! Sunday night's gusty showers and bumpy storms came from a cold front and, post-front, the Cape Fear Region will feel a colder weather regime for the week ahead. A couple of "people, pets, plants" kind of nights even! Catch your full First Alert Forecast here and, as you do, please keep the following highlights in mind:
Mostly dry: Monday features a 20% chance for a leftover shower and Tuesday has a 20% shower chance but many days and nights for the week ahead will carry 0% odds.
Nippy days for most of this week: Afternoon high temperatures in the 40s and 50s represent values some 10 to 20 degrees below average for early March.
Cold nights and mornings: Morning low temperatures in the 20s and 30s are 5 to 15 degrees below early March averages and will present some frost and freeze issues.
