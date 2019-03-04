First Alert Forecast: cold snap to deliver freeze opportunities

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Monday! As the first week in March carries on, so do day-to-day changes in terms of temperatures and precipitation. A couple of “people, pets, plants” kind of nights even! Catch your full First Alert Forecast here and, as you do, please keep the following highlights in mind:
- Light but chilly showers... after midnight showers are possible with a snowflake or two mixing in near I-95 towards daybreak. Expect no accumulation as the ground temperatures will be too warm for any snowflakes to stick.
- Freeze Watch... will be in effect late Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Temperatures are projected to be at or below freezing which could kill any sensitive vegetation, flowering plants or early crops.
- Frigid mornings... morning low temperatures in the frigid 20s and 30s which is 5 to 15 degrees below early March averages and will present some frost and freeze issues. Bundle up the kids at the bus stop and bring your pets in overnight!
- Sharp warm up... a warming trend returns by Friday with temperatures growing into the 60s and 70s. This will also come with an unsettled weather pattern lasting through the weekend.
- Tailor your forecast...The values shown here are for the Wilmington zone of your WECT Weather App. Tap in from your location for a more tailored forecast!
