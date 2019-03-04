Escaped prison inmate considered armed & dangerous may be in Eastern NC area

HALIFAX COUNTY, NC (WITN) - Authorities are asking people to be on the lookout for an escaped prison inmate who is considered armed and dangerous.
Cul Jones of Halifax escaped from the Hoke Correctional Institute in October. Authorities say he began a multi-state crime spree involving burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft.
Officials say he broke into a business in Halifax on February 28 where two cars and several other items were stolen.
One of the cars was recovered, but officials say Jones may still be driving a black 2002 Mercedes with the N.C. license plate number 145775 or 145756.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 848- 3133.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.