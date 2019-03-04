Council to vote on changes to special use permit process

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Wilmington City Council typically considers between four and six special use permits every year.
Just three months into 2019, and special use permit requests have caused council meetings to last well longer than usual — some even until 1 and 2 a.m.
There was a problem, however. The vote the city council eventually took was bound by a portion of the city code that mandates the council could not consider a large portion of the comments as part of the decision. The Healing Place, which will be a drug addiction recovery center with a residential component did not require a rezoning, but a special use permit.
Special use permits (SUPs) are required when a property is zoned correctly for the intended purpose, but what the property owner wants to do on the property goes beyond what the zoning code allows. There are 73 uses in the existing city code that require a SUP.
In the case of The Healing Place, an addiction recovery center would have been allowed by right — it was the residential aspect of the project that needed special permission.
SUPs are unique among actions the city council takes. Unlike a rezoning request or even a conditional district rezoning request, special use permits hearings are a “quasi-judicial process.” That means the city council acts as judge and jury, and like many judicial proceedings, the council can only consider the facts.
It’s the same idea as a judge and jury not reading about or watching television coverage of a crime prior to making a judgement about the accused, City Attorney John Joye explained at Monday’s agenda briefing.
In evaluating a special use permit, council members are tasked with evaluating whether a proposal meets four findings of fact:
- That the use will not materially endanger the public health or safety if located where proposed and developed according to the plan as submitted and approved by the issuance of the special use permit;
- That the use meets all required conditions and specifications;
- That the use will not substantially injure the value of adjoining or abutting property, or that the use is a public necessity; and
- That the location and character of the use if developed according to the plan as submitted and approved will be in harmony with the area in which it is to be located and in general conformity with the city’s comprehensive plan, the CAMA plan, and adopted special area plans (i.e., corridor plans, neighborhood plans, Wilmington Vision 2020: A Waterfront Downtown Plan).
If the project meets those four requirements, the council must approve it. If not, it must be denied.
Those actions must occur regardless of public opinion and input. Additionally, the council cannot consider what was presented to the Planning Commission, but can only hear whether or not the commission recommends the proposal or not.
As city staff continue an overhaul of the city’s zoning code, the council discussed at a planning meeting in November 2018 that changes to the special use permit process might be needed.
At Monday’s meeting, the council reiterated some of their concerns, including what council member Kevin O’Grady called “unpreparedness” of applicants, the public misunderstanding that only evidence can be considered and the fact that some applicants and opponents don’t realize they need to present evidence a second time in front of the city council.
On Tuesday, the council will vote on a change in language of the SUP ordinance.
The agenda indicates the changes would remove the Planning Commission from the process, require applicants to have a public meeting to discuss issues with neighbors and other stakeholders, and increase the notification radius from 100 feet around the property to 300 feet. Changes would also extend how long developers have to begin construction before their SUP expires.
However, after discussion Monday morning, Joye and other staff members indicated the council may consider changes in language that would alter the Planning Commission’s role, rather than removing it.
There might also be language added to require a transcript or video of the public meeting be available to prove that it occurred and to be a reference if the council has questions.
Mayor Bill Saffo said the biggest thing the council wants to do is eliminate some of the confusion he says exists, especially the misunderstanding of a “quasi-judicial” process and what the council can and can’t accept at the hearing.
“This is basically a court process," Saffo said. "So just getting that information out to the public, making certain that everybody has all the information necessary, whether it be the applicant or the general public that’s coming here, understanding the process is very important to the city council.”
Joye indicated the council could opt to vote on all of the changes except the role of the Planning Commission, which could be re-worked and brought back before the council at a later date.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.