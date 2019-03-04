Community members learn how they can make a difference in keeping water clean

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Cape Fear Museum held a Waste Water 101 talk Sunday to discuss the big problem of non-point source pollution in our area.
Non-point source pollution is waste and contaminates that going into our waste water. Non-point is not regulated whereas point source pollution is regulated by the government.
Director of New Hanover Soil and Water, Dru Harrison said there are ways to fix the problem.
“We can do actions to help improve water quality which includes picking up after our pets, not littering, using less fertilizer and pesticide and maybe changing some of our practices outside," Harrison said.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.