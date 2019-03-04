Community to hold vigil to honor pastor killed in Columbus County crash

SHALLOTTE, NC (WECT) - Members of the Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church community will hold a candlelight vigil Monday for their pastor who died after he was hit by a car last week in Columbus County.
Sgt. Brian Ezzell with the Highway Patrol said Cherry tried to avoid a crash and ended up colliding with another car. He went to check on the driver of that car and was then hit by another vehicle and killed.
The vigil starts at 5:30 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church located at 545 Brookhollow Drive in Shallotte. Cherry’s funeral is planned for Tuesday at 12 p.m. in his hometown of Whiteville.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.