RAW VIDEO: Crews battling heavily-involved fire at Ocean Crest Motel

OAK ISLAND, NC (WECT) - Multiple fire crews are battling a large fire at the Ocean Crest Motel Sunday night, and the estimated time to put the flames out has not been determined.
The Oak Island Fire Department is urging people to stay clear of East Beach Drive as crews work to control the fire, according to post on the Oak Island Fire Department Facebook page.
The Ocean Crest Motel is a beach-side location at 1417 E Beach Dr, Oak Island.
A large number of first responders are working to control the heavily-involved structure fire including crews from Southport, St. James, Sunny Point, and Sunset Harbor.
An update at about 11:30 from the Oak Island Fire Department said there are many different departments helping suppress the fire.
“Units on scene or en route include but are not limited to: Oak Island E171, L161, E172, L163, E174, C181, Boiling Springs Lakes E472, C484, Civietown T975, Shallotte E1571, Southport E372, R384, St. James E3771, C3780, M4795, R4779, Sunny Point E3572, Sunset Harbor 1872, Supply E1372, C1382, Winnabow T668, T669, Brunswick County EMS M47, M40, along with OIPD and BCSO units,” according to the Oak Island Fire Department.
A witness tells WECT the flames were as high as thirty to forty feet in the air.
Video of the blaze sent to WECT by a witness shows dense fire most of the entire motel, with some rooms on the top level completely burned through.
WECT Meteorologist Jesslyn Ferentz said gusty storms with winds traveled across the Oak Island area Sunday night.
It is not known right now what caused the fire or if any injuries are reported.
This is a breaking news story and we are working to gather more information.
