Bike rider hospitalized after collision with car in Sunset Beach

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WECT) - A 67-year-old man remains hospitalized after he collided with a car while riding his bike Saturday.
According to Sunset Beach Police Chief Ken Klamar, Gregory Leonard was riding his bike on Old Georgetown Road near Angles Trace shortly after 5 p.m. when he turned into the path of a vehicle being driven by Philip Tasker and was hit.
Chief Klamar said the incident is under investigation and it is unclear whether charges will be filed.
