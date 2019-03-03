Your school hero could win $10,000

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - NC School Heroes is underway to recognize and honor people who help students achieve their dreams.
The NC Education Lottery created the program to help raise awareness of how the money raised by the lottery benefits the state.
Awards of $10,000 will go to ten School Heroes and $10,000 to their schools.
“Every school has their heroes,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the NC Education Lottery. “Every day they stop at nothing to help our students achieve their dreams. This year, we’re proud to offer to North Carolinians a chance to say, in a big collective way, thanks for all of what they do.”
Money raised by the lottery assists many of those School Heroes, including $385 million this year that supports the work of school support staff such as office assistants and custodians.
The NCEL said this year additional money raised by the lottery is helping to build and repair schools, supporting the NC Pre-K program for at-risk four-year-olds, providing college scholarships and grants based on financial need, and supporting school transportation.
Nominate your School Hero at ncschoolheroes.com. The voting period ends March 31. So far, teachers have been nominated in 85 of the 100 counties across the state.
