You Can Vote holds forum to help people navigate new voter ID law

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - You Can Vote held a forum in Downtown Wilmington to educate the public on how they are able to vote once the new NC Voter ID law comes into place.
Many had questions about how to obtain a valid ID. Others were more concerned about students and how this law might affect their rights to vote. All of those were answered in the forum.
The new law will still allow students to use their school ID cards, however there will be certain criteria that must be met on the student ID.
Students will still be able to vote with an ID outside of their school. Another option includes being able to mail in your ballot.
The organization also addressed many other concerns that people asked. They spoke on the general outline of the law and its current state in the courts.
The group wants to make sure more than anything that everybody is up-to-date and aware that there are always situations that a person might not be able to vote. However, there are more than a few ways to vote without an ID on hand.
Currently the decision of the bill being ruled invalid by a trial judge on February 22 is being appealed by both the NC House and Senate.
