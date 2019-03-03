UNCW hosts regional Science Olympiad competition

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Approximately 1,200 middle school students participated in the Wilmington Regional Science Olympiad competition.
Students got to show off their STEM savvy minds in events like “Battery Buggie”, “Boomilever” and “Ping Pong Parachute”. These allow them to build and create while being flexible enough to open their minds that relate to real world calculations.
Trask Coliseum at UNCW packed in with family members, friends, as well as teachers and students supporting their classmates.
One coach said that it’s important to hear that no matter how tough it might get the students don’t quit.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.