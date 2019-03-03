Seahawks Softball drop Saturday double-header

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -Redshirt junior Rachel Willis and freshman Janel Gamache each registered a pair of hits, but it was not enough as UNCW dropped two one-run games at Boseman Field on Saturday afternoon.
The Seahawks, are 7-9 on the season and began the day with a 1-0 loss against UMBC before falling 5-4 to Lehigh.
Anna Knox ended Lehigh’s shutout bid in the sixth inning when she was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded before UNCW added three more runs in the seventh inning, including a two-run single by senior Anna Hessenthaler.
UNCW wraps up the weekend with a pair of games on Sunday, one against Lehigh at 11 a.m. and will finish the tournament with a 4 p.m. game against North Carolina A&T.
