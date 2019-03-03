Seahawks come up short in regular season finale

CHARLESTON, South Carolina – UNCW fought back to tie the game with 10 minutes remaining, but couldn’t catch the Cougars, as the Seahawks fall 70-61, in the regular season conference finale.
The Seahawks finished at 9-22 and 5-13 and will be No 10 seed in the event.
Devontae Cacok posted his NCAA-leading 22nd double-double of the season with 16 points and 18 rebounds the 30th time he’s pulled down at least 15 boards in his Seahawk career. Sophomore guard Ty Gadsden added 15 points for UNCW.
The Seahawks start their planning for next week’s CAA Tournament.
UNCW returns to Charleston for the second time in seven days when the league’s 10 teams come together March 9 in North Charleston.
