Police: Woman arrested after punching Ibiza Nightclub mirror, impersonating an officer

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A woman was arrested overnight after punching an Ibiza Nightclub mirror and possessing a law enforcement badge she was not supposed to have, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
“A woman, Christina Anstett, was dancing, bumped into a mirror and then began punching it when she saw her reflection, causing about $1,600 in damages,” according to WPD spokesperson Jennifer Dandron.
When Downtown Taskforce officers arrived at 1 a.m. Sunday at the Ibiza Nightclub in downtown Wilmington, Anstett pulled out a Coastal Carolina Public Safety badge.
“Upon further investigation, officers determined she was not supposed to be in possession of the badge and seized it from her,” Dandron said. "
Anstett then became aggressive with officers, who placed her under arrest and charged her with property damage, impersonating an officer, and resisting/delaying an officer, Dandron said.
