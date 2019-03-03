First Alert Forecast: strong storms overnight, sunshine for the work week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Hope you’ve enjoyed your weekend!
A strong cold front will track across the Carolinas this evening bringing with it the possibility of strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed southern portions of our area in a slight risk for severe weather and a marginal risk for the rest. We could see seeing some gusty downpours and hearing some rumbles of thunder through the overnight hours.
A second frontal system will pass through Tuesday, won’t be as much moisture associated with it, however temperatures will take a dive struggling to get into the 50s Wednesday afternoon. Yes, it will be a chilly week but we will be needing to have sunglasses handy! Sunshine will break through the clouds to start the week and dominate Wednesday and Thursday with hardly a cloud in the sky!
With the chance for storms overnight tonight, be sure to stay updated with your WECT Weather App. You can monitor radar, hour by hour forecasts and we will be posting forecast videos to keep you informed with any alerts sent out by the National Weather Service. Heres a look at your 7 Day planning forecast. Check out those chilly temps!
