First Alert Forecast: showers, storms late Sunday, cool week ahead

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! We hope your weekend has been a good one, thus far. All eyes are on the evening as showers and thunderstorms stationed along a sharp cold front are poised to move through today. This will result in a steep drop in temperatures for the week ahead.
Sunday morning will feature cloudy skies, and low but non-zero odds as you may head out the door to worship services. This means, take an umbrella with you for insurance. The Storm Prediction Center has placed southeastern North Carolina classified under a marginal Risk for severe weather. This means, there is a chance for some storms to be strong or severe. Fitting that we should be talking about severe weather, as March 3-9 is North Carolina Severe Weather Awareness week. We’ll talk more on that as the week progresses.
Enjoy the last of warm, spring-like 60 degree temperatures for a while. The aforementioned cold front will result in highs in the 50s Monday and Tuesday and even 40s for Wednesday! Wow! Some freezing nights are also in store— especially Tuesday night and Wednesday night. If you have planted anything sensitive to the cold, you’ll most definitely need to protect them most nights.
Your First Alert Planning Forecast takes you through early March. Check it out below and please note the eventual temperature downturn. Also: please tap your WECT Weather App for a tailored forecast for your exact location!
