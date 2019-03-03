First Alert Forecast: showers, storms late Sunday, cool week ahead

Sunday morning will feature cloudy skies, and low but non-zero odds as you may head out the door to worship services. This means, take an umbrella with you for insurance. The Storm Prediction Center has placed southeastern North Carolina classified under a marginal Risk for severe weather. This means, there is a chance for some storms to be strong or severe. Fitting that we should be talking about severe weather, as March 3-9 is North Carolina Severe Weather Awareness week. We’ll talk more on that as the week progresses.