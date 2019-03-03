Dozens gather at The Bridge Church to paint over derogatory words and symbols

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Two days after The Bridge Church was vandalized, over 10 churches along with their congregations have come together to erase the messages of hate.
Pastor Ethan Welch sent out a call to action for members of the community to help paint over the graffiti after services ended on Sunday.
Over 50 people gathered in solidarity to combat the “evil” that was done to the church. Although it has been a frustrating few does for the church, they want to continue to do nothing but preach love and compassion.
“Whoever this is, we love you, we forgive you," Ethan Welch, Pastor of The Bridge Church said, "we’ll welcome into our community because we care about you.”
Pastor Welch said that the walls were only getting painted white on Sunday but there have been other inquires about painting the wall.
“I’ve had several that have reached out and said hey can we do a mural of love or something like that over this to change what was originally done,” Welch said, "so yea hopefully we can do something like that.”
The Bridge Church along with a few houses were vandalized on March 1.
Police are still investigating the incident and continue to ask people to step forward.
