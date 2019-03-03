Diamond Hawks sweep Saturday double-header

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -Junior Cole Weiss delivered the game-winning hit in each game as UNCW swept Valparaiso, 10-8 and 4-3, on Saturday at Brooks Field.
The sweep raised UNCW’s record to 6-5. Weiss finished with four hits and drove in five runs on the day.
Reliever Blake Morgan earned his 2nd win of the year in the opener with 2.2 innings of one-hit shutout baseball.
Greg Jones had two hits and scored three runs in game one while Doug Angeli had three hits and drove in two runs on the day.
The Seahawks close out the series on Sunday at noon, which was moved up from 2 p.m.
