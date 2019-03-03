Blueberry farmer watches on iPhone as thief steals security cameras: ‘Not a very smart criminal’

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is searching for people accused of stealing two security cameras and solar panels from a blueberry farm on Highway NC 210 on Wednesday Feb. 27.
The farmer, George Mote Jr., lives in the White Lake area. He posted on Facebook in hopes of catching the thieves and alerting the community.
“This individual along with another passenger stole $600 worth of security cameras and solar panels at one of my farms. They attempted to steal a weather station as well but were unsuccessful. Make him famous,” Mote Jr. wrote in a post that has been shared about 1,000 times in Facebook.
The farmer’s security camera captured video of the thief and the vehicle as he removed and stole the camera from the property.
Mote Jr. is the owner of Mote Plantation Farms, Inc. The stolen items are Arlo Pro 2 wireless cameras and the solar panels that power them.
“I watched using the Arlo app on my iPhone as he pulled them down. My wife and I were just miles away having lunch at a restaurant when I got the notifications of activity. The first picture I received was the car and the second pic was the suspect’s face in the camera,” said Mote Jr.
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday the investigation is ongoing and they are actively searching for the suspect(s) and vehicle.
Call the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960 if you have any information.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.