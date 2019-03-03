Barrett, Reddish lead No. 3 Duke past Miami, 87-57

Miami: Asking the depleted Hurricanes to snap their year-long road losing streak at Cameron seemed like a tall order - even against a Duke team missing its headliner. Miami fell to 0-9 on the road this season, 0-8 in the conference and were playing four days after blowing a 10-point lead in the final 2 minutes of a loss at Wake Forest. It’s effectively come to this for the Hurricanes - either win at Virginia Tech next week, or carry their road slide into 2019-20.