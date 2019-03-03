Award-winning silhouette artist shows his work in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Clay Rice, an award-winning silhouette artist is showing off his talents in Wilmington.
His appearance was at Learning Express Toys went from 1-3. All who were interested came out to get silhouettes painted of them.
Rice is a third generation silhouette artist. Silhouette artistry in his family stems over three generations and two artists, his grandfather being the first in the family.
Rice has been described as a “great talent who combines soul and passion”.
The artist has been in the business of making silhouettes for 39 years and predicts that he has made around 900,000 silhouettes. Each piece of work takes around a minute to complete.
He said he hopes one day his son will take over the family business.
“My youngest son Charlie has been with me on several trips and he does cut silhouettes as well,” Rice said. “So I’m hoping he’ll take it up professionally, we’ll see.”
His favorite part about cutting silhouettes is seeing people who are now parents mention him cutting their silhouettes as children.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.