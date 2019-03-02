Yard sales March 2

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -
New Hanover County
8 a.m. - ?
4119 Cape Landing Road, Castle Hayne
Tools, toys, bikes, furniture. Moving sale
7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
6229 Richard Bradley Drive, Wilmington
7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
336 Julia Drive, Wilmington
Girl’s, boy’s and women’s clothing, household items, Xbox games, DVDs, wagon, golf clubs, books, etc
8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
New Humane Society
2405 N 23rd Street, Wilmington
7:30 a.m. - ?
3908 Sondey Road, Castle Hayne
Household furnishings small appliances flounder lights. You name it we probably got it!
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
417 s 7th street, Wilmington
Women/teen clothing, house hold items, costume jewelry, furniture
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
307 N. Carolina Ave. #2, Carolina Beach (west side of house)
Sectional couch with sleeper, dressers, stools, TVs, bike, lawn mowers & tools
Pender County
7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
113 East Bailey Lane, Hampstead
MOVING SALE: furniture, twin bed frame, kitchen items, books, clothes, Nordictrack Elliptical machine, tables, shelves, dressers, love seat, chairs, filing cabinets, and so much more!
Brunswick County
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
4849 and 4853 Charter Oak Drive, Shallotte
Moving sale- yard equip. craft supplies, assorted Christmas decor, blender, exercise mats, camping equip. chairs etc.
7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
5469 Dosher Cut Off SE., Southport
Furniture, A very large and comfy Couch, 5th wheel trailer hitch, unframed vintage slot machine back glass, handmade pottery and crafts, clothing, Nautical stepping stones and collectibles and household items. Cover and parking will be provided.
8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
6970 Zion Church Rd NE Leland
High quality furniture- dining, living, and bedroom and Salon equipment for Sale! Nice, gentle use. Must see! ,
7 a.m. - ? (no early birds)
5206 Windlass Road, Southport
Moving Sale. Pub style table and chairs, several bookcases, coastal themed Christmas decorations, clothing of all sizes
