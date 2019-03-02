Yard sales March 2

Today's yard sales (Source: Family Photos)
March 2, 2019

WILMINGTON, NC

New Hanover County

8 a.m. - ?

4119 Cape Landing Road, Castle Hayne

Tools, toys, bikes, furniture. Moving sale

7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

6229 Richard Bradley Drive, Wilmington

7 a.m. - 11 a.m.

336 Julia Drive, Wilmington

Girl’s, boy’s and women’s clothing, household items, Xbox games, DVDs, wagon, golf clubs, books, etc

8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

New Humane Society

2405 N 23rd Street, Wilmington

7:30 a.m. - ?

3908 Sondey Road, Castle Hayne

Household furnishings small appliances flounder lights. You name it we probably got it!

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

417 s 7th street, Wilmington

Women/teen clothing, house hold items, costume jewelry, furniture

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

307 N. Carolina Ave. #2, Carolina Beach (west side of house)

Sectional couch with sleeper, dressers, stools, TVs, bike, lawn mowers & tools

Pender County

7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

113 East Bailey Lane, Hampstead

MOVING SALE: furniture, twin bed frame, kitchen items, books, clothes, Nordictrack Elliptical machine, tables, shelves, dressers, love seat, chairs, filing cabinets, and so much more!

Brunswick County

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

4849 and 4853 Charter Oak Drive, Shallotte

Moving sale- yard equip. craft supplies, assorted Christmas decor, blender, exercise mats, camping equip. chairs etc.

7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

5469 Dosher Cut Off SE., Southport

Furniture, A very large and comfy Couch, 5th wheel trailer hitch, unframed vintage slot machine back glass, handmade pottery and crafts, clothing, Nautical stepping stones and collectibles and household items. Cover and parking will be provided.

8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

6970 Zion Church Rd NE Leland

High quality furniture- dining, living, and bedroom and Salon equipment for Sale! Nice, gentle use. Must see! ,

7 a.m. - ? (no early birds)

5206 Windlass Road, Southport

Moving Sale. Pub style table and chairs, several bookcases, coastal themed Christmas decorations, clothing of all sizes

