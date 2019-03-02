Grab some extra quarters to park in Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WECT) - While parking may not be free anymore in Wrightsville Beach, it’s a sign that spring and summer are almost here!
As a reminder, you’ll need a few more quarters to park at Wrightsville Beach this season. The Board of Aldermen opted to raise hourly parking rates from $2.50 to $3 per hour at all street meters and in all lots or just at lots with restrooms. They also raised residential parking passes from $35 to $50.
Parking is enforced March 1 to Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., 7 days a week unless otherwise posted, with the following exceptions:
Paid Parking will be enforced from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the following parking lots:
- South Lumina Parking Lot (near the Oceanic Restaurant - public beach access 36)
- East & West Salisbury Street Parking Lots (adjacent to Johnny Mercer’s Pier - public beach access 16)
- North Lumina Parking Lot ("L" shaped lot - public beach access 4)
- North Wrightsville Beach Parking Lot (adjacent to Shell Island - public beach access 2)
- Wynn Plaza - Paid parking will be enforced from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m
Truck and trailer parking is not permitted on Old Causeway Drive, Keel Street, and Marina Street year round. Truck and trailer parking is not allowed on Pelican Drive and Causeway Drive from March 1 to October 31.
Parking is still free in Carolina Beach until April 1.
