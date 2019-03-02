First Alert Forecast: Unsettled weather to end the weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! Hope you're enjoying your weekend so far! A strong cold front will move into the Cape Fear region tomorrow evening upping our chances for gusty showers. We may even hear some rumbles of thunder.
Behind the front brings drier conditions but much cooler temperatures! Definitely going to have to bundle up next week! Hard freezes possible in the mornings so be sure to remember People, Plants, Pipes and Pets!
