First Alert Forecast: brief reprieve from rain, higher chances Sunday

As we kick off the 2nd day of March, 60 degree highs will continue during the day and through the weekend along with a shower chances each day. Don't expect a weekend washout, particularly Saturday, but do keep your rain gear nearby if your plans take you outside.
Big changes are in store following the passage of a strong cold front late tomorrow. Much colder and drier air will filter into the Cape Fear Region resulting in a sharp drop in temperatures Sunday into Monday from upper 60s to upper 50s and odds for showers will reduce from 30% to 10%.
March is a seasonal transition month and there is always a chance for freezing cold temperatures despite how warm it has been lately. Thinking of planting anytime soon? You may want to hold off on putting any sensitive plants in the ground, as lows will fall near or below freezing in the days ahead.
March is a seasonal transition month and there is always a chance for freezing cold temperatures despite how warm it has been lately. Thinking of planting anytime soon? You may want to hold off on putting any sensitive plants in the ground, as lows will fall near or below freezing in the days ahead.
Enjoy your weekend!
